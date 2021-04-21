UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Who Was Declared Persona Non Grata By Kiev Leaves Ukraine - Embassy

Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:38 PM

Russian Diplomat Who Was Declared Persona Non Grata By Kiev Leaves Ukraine - Embassy

A Russian diplomat who was declared a persona non grata by Kiev has left Ukraine, the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A Russian diplomat who was declared a persona non grata by Kiev has left Ukraine, the Russian embassy told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Russian diplomat declared persona non grata by the Ukrainian side has left the country," the embassy's spokesperson said.

Last week, Ukraine declared the diplomat a persona non grata in response to Moscow's decision to recommend a Ukrainian consul in Saint Petersburg to leave Russia after it was revealed that he was trying to obtain classified databases of the Russian law enforcement agencies.

More Stories From World

