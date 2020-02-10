UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomatic Academy, Rossiya Segodnya Launch Joint Foreign Policy Project

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry's Diplomatic Academy and Rossiya Segodnya news agency launched a joint project on Monday to attract young diplomatic and journalistic talent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's Diplomatic academy and Rossiya Segodnya news agency launched a joint project on Monday to attract young diplomatic and journalistic talent.

"We agreed to launch a joint initiative...

to ask young, talented people under 25 to formulate their vision of how Russia's foreign policy posture should be shaped," the news agency's director general, Dmitry Kiselev, said at a press conference in Rossiya Segodnya.

He said the agency's flagship news website, Ria.ru, would publish the best essays outlining strategic, regional and economic policies.

Academy President Alexander Yakovenko said authors of the best proposals would be approached by the Foreign Ministry, which he said was interested in "a fresh look on serious issues."

