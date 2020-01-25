Russian Diplomatic Mission in Japan Regrets Tokyo Joined Espionage Speculation

The Russian diplomatic mission in Japan has expressed its regret that Tokyo has begun speculating of potential espionage, in a statement posted on the Russian embassy's Facebook page

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The Russian diplomatic mission in Japan has expressed its regret that Tokyo has begun speculating of potential espionage, in a statement posted on the Russian embassy's Facebook page.

In the statement, the embassy commented on information that has appeared in Japanese media accusing a former employee of a major communications company of providing secret information to members of a Russian trade mission. The Tokyo Police Department is now reportedly asking the Russian embassy to help locate these officials.

"We regret that Japanese officials are repeating overused Western anti-Russian speculations of spy mania. This contradicts the line agreed by Moscow and Tokyo to create conditions conducive to establishing bilateral cooperation and resolving difficult issues on our joint agendas.

Communication through the media, also known as 'megaphone diplomacy,' has repeatedly shown its futility and perniciousness," the embassy wrote.

Kyodo news Agency initially reported that Tokyo police contacted the Russian Embassy in Japan to locate two representatives who may have been given secret information from a worker of the communications company. Police arrested a former employee of this company, Japanese citizen Araki Yutaka, who is accused of illegally accessing the company's servers in February last year, and passing information to Russian officials.

According to the Yomiuri newspaper, one of the Russian representatives left Japan in 2017, while the second has diplomatic immunity.