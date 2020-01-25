UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomatic Mission In Japan Regrets Tokyo Joined Espionage Speculation

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 07:36 PM

Russian Diplomatic Mission in Japan Regrets Tokyo Joined Espionage Speculation

The Russian diplomatic mission in Japan has expressed its regret that Tokyo has begun speculating of potential espionage, in a statement posted on the Russian embassy's Facebook page

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The Russian diplomatic mission in Japan has expressed its regret that Tokyo has begun speculating of potential espionage, in a statement posted on the Russian embassy's Facebook page.

In the statement, the embassy commented on information that has appeared in Japanese media accusing a former employee of a major communications company of providing secret information to members of a Russian trade mission. The Tokyo Police Department is now reportedly asking the Russian embassy to help locate these officials.

"We regret that Japanese officials are repeating overused Western anti-Russian speculations of spy mania. This contradicts the line agreed by Moscow and Tokyo to create conditions conducive to establishing bilateral cooperation and resolving difficult issues on our joint agendas.

Communication through the media, also known as 'megaphone diplomacy,' has repeatedly shown its futility and perniciousness," the embassy wrote.

Kyodo news Agency initially reported that Tokyo police contacted the Russian Embassy in Japan to locate two representatives who may have been given secret information from a worker of the communications company. Police arrested a former employee of this company, Japanese citizen Araki Yutaka, who is accused of illegally accessing the company's servers in February last year, and passing information to Russian officials.

According to the Yomiuri newspaper, one of the Russian representatives left Japan in 2017, while the second has diplomatic immunity.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Facebook Immunity Company Tokyo Japan February May 2017 Media From Employment

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

4 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

5 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.