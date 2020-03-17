Russian Diplomatic Missions Suspend Visa Issuance for Foreign Citizens - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russia's diplomatic missions suspend visa processing and issuance for foreign citizens, including electronic visas, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday, in the context of temporary restrictions on foreign nationals and stateless persons' entry amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Zakharova recalled that the Russian government had decided to introduce a ban on foreign citizens and stateless persons entry from March 18 until May 1, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"In this regard, diplomatic missions and consular institutions of the Russian Federation temporarily suspend document acceptance, and visa processing and issuance, except visas for the above-mentioned persons.

Apart from that, issuance of visas in the electronic document format is also suspended," Zakharova said in a statement, published on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

She stressed that the measures were temporary and motivated by special circumstances.

According to Zakharova, the restrictions do not apply to accredited or appointed staffers of foreign nations' diplomatic missions and consular institutions, representatives of international organizations, their family members, members of aerial, sea and river vessels, and some other categories of people.