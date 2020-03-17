UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomatic Missions Suspend Visa Issuance For Foreign Citizens - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

Russian Diplomatic Missions Suspend Visa Issuance for Foreign Citizens - Moscow

Russia's diplomatic missions suspend visa processing and issuance for foreign citizens, including electronic visas, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday, in the context of temporary restrictions on foreign nationals and stateless persons' entry amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Russia's diplomatic missions suspend visa processing and issuance for foreign citizens, including electronic visas, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday, in the context of temporary restrictions on foreign nationals and stateless persons' entry amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Zakharova recalled that the Russian government had decided to introduce a ban on foreign citizens and stateless persons entry from March 18 until May 1, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"In this regard, diplomatic missions and consular institutions of the Russian Federation temporarily suspend document acceptance, and visa processing and issuance, except visas for the above-mentioned persons.

Apart from that, issuance of visas in the electronic document format is also suspended," Zakharova said in a statement, published on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

She stressed that the measures were temporary and motivated by special circumstances.

According to Zakharova, the restrictions do not apply to accredited or appointed staffers of foreign nations' diplomatic missions and consular institutions, representatives of international organizations, their family members, members of aerial, sea and river vessels, and some other categories of people.

Related Topics

Russia March May Visa Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

48 minutes ago

Sindh Govt. declares health emergency: Nasir Hussa ..

1 minute ago

20 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Brussels Airlines suspends all flights for a month ..

2 minutes ago

230 professional alm seekers held during last 24 h ..

2 minutes ago

UK Pilot's Union Expresses Disappointment With Bri ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.