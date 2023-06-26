Open Menu

Russian Diplomatic Presence In Libya Fully Restored - New Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Russia has fully restored its diplomatic presence in Libya and intents to revive its friendly ties with the North African country, Russian ambassador in Tripoli Aydar Aganin told Sputnik.

On Monday, Aganin presented his credentials to the head of Libyan presidential council, Mohamed Menfi.

"The diplomatic presence in this country has been fully restored.

Now we will work to strengthen our traditionally friendly relations," Aganin said in his first interview since taking office.

The diplomat mentioned that the Russian embassy had to leave Libya in 2014 due to a civil conflict and worked from Tunisia since then.

"We are now developing a full-fledged work and have in mind to establish contacts with the widest range of representatives of Libya. And it seemed to me that Libyans are also interested in communicating with us, hearing our assessments and point of view," Aganin said.

