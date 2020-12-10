Russian Diplomats, Accused of Espionage, Must Leave Netherlands Within 2 Weeks - The Hague

Russian diplomats, who were accused of espionage and declared personae non grata, must leave the Netherlands within two weeks, the Dutch Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

"Two employees of the Russian Embassy in The Hague were declared personae non grata.

They were accredited as diplomats, but were engaged in intelligence activities," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the day before, on December 9, Russian Ambassador Alexander Shulgin had been summoned to the Dutch Foreign Ministry to discuss the situation.

"Two diplomats must leave the country within two weeks," the ministry added.