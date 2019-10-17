UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomats Apply For Burkov's Extradition - Russian Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Russian Diplomats Apply for Burkov's Extradition - Russian Ambassador

Russian diplomats provide all necessary assistance to Russian national Aleksey Burkov, who was arrested in Israel on suspicion of hacking, and apply for his extradition, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told Sputnik

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russian diplomats provide all necessary assistance to Russian national Aleksey Burkov, who was arrested in Israel on suspicion of hacking, and apply for his extradition, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told Sputnik.

"Consular officials of the Russian Embassy in Israel have been rendering assistance to Burkov since 2015. In particular, they check if his rights as a detainee are respected, help to solve problems encountered in that respect. But the Primary thing we do is that we apply for his extradition to Russia to consider the allegations against him and real crimes committed by Burkov," Viktorov said.

Aleksey Burkov, an IT specialist, was detained during his vacation in Israel in 2015 at the request of the United States. The US authorities accused him of embezzlement, identity theft, computer hacking and money laundering, and has since submitted its own extradition request. Burkov has denied all charges.

According to the Israeli Supreme Court's decision,

Burkov reportedly recently spoke with Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana and asked that he not be handed over to the US authorities. The minister's representative told Sputnik that a decision on this matter would be made in the coming days.

The Israeli media has linked the Burkov case to that of Naama Issachar, a dual Israeli-American who was sentenced to seven and a half years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. This has triggered speculations that Burkov might be exchanged for Issachar.

Meanwhile, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shed some light on the exchange deal. In an official letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, they requested that be Issachar granted a pardon.

Despite the widespread campaign in Israel for Issachar's release, the Russian ambassador to Israel believes that the current situation will not threaten bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Exchange Israel Russia Vladimir Putin United States Money 2015 Media All Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Head of Libya's Presidential Council to Lead Libya ..

1 minute ago

Spanish Constitutional Court Rejects Franco Family ..

1 minute ago

Estonian President Kaljulaid Praises Capability of ..

1 minute ago

Don't afraid of tough time, good time in the offin ..

2 minutes ago

8 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.