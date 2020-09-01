UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomats Checking Reports About RIA Novosti Correspondent's Detention In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:41 PM

Russian Diplomats Checking Reports About RIA Novosti Correspondent's Detention in Minsk

Russian diplomats in Belarus are checking information about the detention of RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov in Minsk while covering a protest action, the Russian embassy said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russian diplomats in Belarus are checking information about the detention of RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov in Minsk while covering a protest action, the Russian embassy said on Tuesday.

"We are checking this information," a spokesman for the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

More Stories From World

