MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russian diplomats in Belarus are checking information about the detention of RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov in Minsk while covering a protest action, the Russian embassy said on Tuesday.

"We are checking this information," a spokesman for the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.