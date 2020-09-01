- Home
Russian Diplomats Checking Reports About RIA Novosti Correspondent's Detention In Minsk
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:41 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russian diplomats in Belarus are checking information about the detention of RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov in Minsk while covering a protest action, the Russian embassy said on Tuesday.
"We are checking this information," a spokesman for the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.