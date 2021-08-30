Russian Diplomats Conduct Visiting Consular Services in Seattle, Salt Lake City - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russian diplomats have provided visiting consular services in the US states of Washington and Utah, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Monday.

"On August 23-28, diplomats of the Russian Embassy in the United States carried out visiting consular services for Russian citizens in Seattle [Washington] and Salt Lake City [Utah]," the embassy said in a statement.

"In the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy staff received people taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements of local authorities, including using masks and disinfectants."

Some 550 Russian citizens were assisted during the consular service sessions and particular attention was paid to assisting retirees, the disabled and large families, the statement said.

The Russian Embassy also said it will continue conducting visiting consular sessions in the future, the statement added.