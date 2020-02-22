UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomats Dealing With Biathletes Search Incident In Italy - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Russian Diplomats Dealing With Biathletes Search Incident in Italy - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Russian diplomats are dealing with the search conducted in hotel rooms of Russian biathletes in Italy, hoping that everything will be resolved in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

Alexei Nuzhdov, the first deputy president of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), told Sputnik earlier in the day that searches were underway at the rooms where Russian biathletes Evgeniy Garanichev and Alexander Loginov and coach Alexander Kasperovich were staying in during a tournament. Italian police seized the team members' laptops during the searches. Later, RBU head Vladimir Drachev said that the search was connected with Kasperovich's accreditation and with Loginov's previous doping issues. Drachev also said that the Italian police might suspect Kasperovich of bringing doping to the World Cup under foreign accreditation.

"We started to deal with it right away, as soon as the first information was received. I take this opportunity to wish our athletes strong spirit. I can assure that the diplomats are working on this issue, and we hope that everything will be resolved in the near future," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Zakharova added that Russian diplomats in Rome contacted the Italian Foreign Ministry and the government's administration.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin ordered to urgently request all information about the incident and the circumstances that led to it from the RBU.

The sports ministry said it was in contact with the Russian embassy in Italy and was closely monitoring the developments.

Related Topics

World Police Sports Russia Hotel Rome Vladimir Putin Italy All From Government Coach

Recent Stories

Every child deserves the best start in life: Jawah ..

1 hour ago

US$5m Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Cha ..

2 hours ago

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

2 hours ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

3 hours ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.