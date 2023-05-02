Russian Diplomats, Defense Officials, Citizens Evacuated From Sudan - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Russian diplomats, defense officials, citizens of Russia, the CIS and some other states have been evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In line with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, the Russian Defense Ministry evacuated from the Republic of Sudan employees of the Russian diplomatic mission, representative offices of the Russian Ministry of Defense and their family members, citizens of the Russian Federation, CIS countries and a number of friendly foreign states, who asked for assistance in their return to their homeland," the ministry said.

It said four Il-76 military transport aircraft were evacuating more than 200 people from Sudan to Russia.