Russian Diplomats' Departure From US In June To Jeopardize Mission's Work - Antonov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 03:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The departure of Russian diplomats from the US in late June will seriously undermine the work of the Russian diplomatic mission, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"It will be a huge blow for us. 28 people are diplomats and administrative staff.

It's hard to imagine what will happen after June 30 (when they will leave the US)," the ambassador told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that the US does not consider Moscow's proposals related to work of diplomatic missions.

Antonov also said that the US does not intend to return confiscated Russian diplomatic property, adding that blocking of Russia assets is pretty much a "theft."

"You didn't mention the huge funds that are frozen in American banks. I'll be honest - I think that they were simply stole from us," the ambassador said.

