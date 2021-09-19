UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomats Discussed Moscow's Election Meddling Concerns With Washington - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Russian diplomats have discussed Moscow's concern about election meddling with the White House and the US State Department, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

"Not only did we send a (diplomatic) note, but I also had meetings in the White House on Friday about that, where we drew our colleagues' attention to unacceptability of such actions with regards to Russian elections," Antonov told journalists, adding that the matter was also discussed with the US State Department.

According to the ambassador, the US requested evidence of meddling, which it promised to investigate.

"The colleagues have adopted a disengaged stance on Google and Twitter, (claiming that) these are IT giants that have their own agendas and the US authorities cannot influence their policies," Antonov added.

Voting stations, offline and online, opened in Russia on Friday morning and will remain open until Sunday evening.

