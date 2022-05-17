Russian Diplomats Expelled From Europe Posted to Work in Asia, Latin America, CIS - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian diplomats who were expelled from Western countries are now being re-posted to work in other regions, including Asia, Africa, Latin America and, most importantly, in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"All diplomats who returned from unfriendly, and, in fact, from hostile countries, they are now being hired to work in our ministry, as well as in other regions, primarily in Asia, Africa, Latin America and, most importantly, within the CIS geopolitical space," Lavrov said at the educational marathon "New horizons.

"

Russia's priorities now are aimed at the accelerated development of relations with those countries that respect the principles of the UN Charter, Lavrov added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which included, among other things, mass expulsion of Russian diplomats.