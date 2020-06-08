UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomats Expelled From Prague Arrive In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russian diplomats expelled from the Czech Republic over an alleged poisoning plot have arrived in Moscow, one of the diplomats told Sputnik.

On Friday, Prague announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats over information about an alleged plot to bring ricin poison to the Czech Republic. The Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) said that the expelled diplomats were acting head of the agency's Prague office, Andrei Konchakov, and a staff member, Igor Rybakov.

A Sputnik correspondent reported in the early hours of Monday that both of the diplomats had arrived in Moscow from Prague on an Aeroflot flight.

Rybakov told Sputnik that all media reports about his alleged disagreements with Konchakov were "obviously untrue and a provocation."

The Russian Embassy in Prague has called the situation with the expulsion of the diplomats a "fabricated provocation." Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Saturday that the expulsion would have a long-lasting impact on bilateral ties.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it would respond in kind to the expulsion.

