Russian Diplomats Had to Leave Colombia Over Vienna Convention Non-Compliance - Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Two Russian diplomats had to leave Colombia due to non-compliance with the Vienna Convention, but the Latin American country is determined to maintain relations with Russia at a good level, the Colombian Foreign Ministry said.

"The national government has decided to demand the recall of two Russian diplomatic officials accredited in Colombia after confirming that they have carried out actions in the country that are incompatible with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the ministry said.

It said that, despite these circumstances, the goal of Colombia was to maintain a traditionally good level of diplomatic and trade relations with Russia.

On Tuesday, the Tiempo newspaper, citing sources in the Colombian government, wrote that the authorities had expelled from the country two Russian diplomats suspected of intelligence activities.

Russia has more than once called accusations of interference in the internal affairs of other states unsubstantiated. Russia has also repeatedly denied accusations of attempts to influence democratic processes in different countries, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called them "absolutely unfounded."