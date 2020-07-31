UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomats In Belarus To Visit Detained Russians Before Saturday - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Russian Diplomats in Belarus to Visit Detained Russians Before Saturday - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian embassy were promised to be allowed to the Russians detained in Belarus later in the day, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev said on friday.

"We were told that it will be guaranteed by the end of the day today," Mezentsev said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The delay is connected with the communication between Belarusian Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry and Foreign Ministry.

