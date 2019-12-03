Russian Diplomats in Contact With Nikitin Detained in US Over Money Laundering - Embassy

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russian diplomats are in contact with Russian national Oleg Nikitin who was arrested in the US state of Georgia over fraud and money laundering, the Embassy in the United States said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Embassy's diplomats are in contact with Oleg Nikitin, who is being held in solitary confinement in the US state of Georgia on charges of 'fraud and money laundering,'" the embassy said. "Russian citizen pleads not guilty. Since the arrest of the Russian by the local authorities in September of this year we also maintain constant contact with his relatives and lawyer. We will continue to provide the compatriot with the necessary consular legal assistance."