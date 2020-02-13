Russian Diplomats in Seoul Warn of Travel Restrictions in South Korea Due to Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Consulate General in Seoul warned Russian citizens on Thursday about travel restrictions for foreigners in South Korea amid the East Asian country's concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China, particularly its central Hubei province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in Seoul warned Russian citizens on Thursday about travel restrictions for foreigners in South Korea amid the East Asian country's concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China, particularly its central Hubei province.

"Entry [to South Korea] is forbidden to [foreign] citizens, who have visited the Chinese province of Hubei over the past 14 days. Visas issued by the Consulate General of South Korea in Wuhan are temporarily canceled," the consulate-general said.

Additionally, Seoul has suspended the visa-free regime between China and South Korea.

The diplomatic mission also recalled that South Korea had suspended the Jeju visa Waiver Program, which granted visa-free access to the Jeju island to citizens of all countries, with a handful of exceptions, for promoting tourism. Seoul suspended the program in early February amid the coronavirus threat.

According to the latest official data, over 60,000 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,350 people. A total of 28 cases have been confirmed in South Korea so far.