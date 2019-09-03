UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomats In Spain Make Inquiries About Russian Citizen Detained In Drug Bust

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:40 AM

Russian Diplomats in Spain Make Inquiries About Russian Citizen Detained in Drug Bust

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russian diplomats in Spain are making inquiries about a Russian citizen who Spanish police said was arrested on a US sailboat carrying 800 kilograms (1,763 Pounds) of cocaine, Dmitry Bolbot, the press secretary of Russian Embassy in Madrid, told Sputnik on Monday.

Previously, the Spanish National Police Corps announced seizing the vessel "Seascape" with 800 kilograms of cocaine on board in international waters near the Azores, a part of Portugal, and detaining three crew members, citizens of Russia, Serbia and Mexico.

"Our honorary consul on the Canary Islands is making inquiries whether there is a Russian citizen among those detained as the National Police reported," Bolbot said, adding that neither the consulate in Madrid, nor nor the honorary consulate on the Canary Islands has received requests regarding the seizure.

The seizure is a part of a police operation, which started in August, when the Spanish authorities received a tip about a large shipment of drugs from Latin America coming to Europe on board a pleasure boat. Due to the fact that the cargo could have been handed over to another vessel the Spanish law enforcement decided to seize the sailboat in international waters. The vessel had no flag or a serial number, but it was discovered that the boat was registered in the United States.

