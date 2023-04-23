UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomats In Sudan Considering Possible Evacuation Routes - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2023 | 07:20 AM

Russian Diplomats in Sudan Considering Possible Evacuation Routes - Ambassador

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Russian diplomats in Sudan are working out all the possible evacuation routes, and at least a partial evacuation will be carried out if necessary, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told Sputnik.

"All possible routes are being worked out, but, so far, in theory, this issue has not yet received practical implementation," Chernovol said, adding that there are "difficulties that do not allow us to leave yet."

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group announced on Twitter on Friday its readiness to partially open airports in order to allow for the evacuation of foreign citizens from Sudan.

Chernovol told Sputnik that a total of 140 people have confirmed to the Russian Embassy their desire to evacuate from Sudan, and the list is growing due to a rising number of requests from citizens of foreign countries.

"We will look at the situation. If the situation does not change for the better, of course, we will carry out at least a partial evacuation," the Russian ambassador said.

