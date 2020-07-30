UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomats In Touch With US Authorities Over Detention Terms Of Some 100 Nationals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russian Diplomats in Touch With US Authorities Over Detention Terms of Some 100 Nationals

There are currently around 100 Russian nationals behind bars in US prisons and detention centers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said on Thursday, adding that Moscow has intensified contact with US authorities with regard to conditions of their detention amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) There are currently around 100 Russian nationals behind bars in US prisons and detention centers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said on Thursday, adding that Moscow has intensified contact with US authorities with regard to conditions of their detention amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we have activated work with the US authorities pursuing to support the jailed Russian nationals and protect their interests. We will continue seeking that Washington release the most vulnerable of the detained," Zaitsev said at a briefing.

According to the official, the authorities of US prisons are often reluctant to provide adequate health care to inmates, including those suffering serious chronic diseases, and therefore are having their lives endangered by the coronavirus.

Zaitsev pointed to the shortage of face masks and gloves in US prisons and said that inmates with respiratory syndromes continued to be held in common cells.

"Only after the Russian embassy repeatedly reached out to the US authorities, many of [the Russian inmates] were provided with qualified medical assistance," the spokesman said, adding that the ministry continued to pay "close attention to the health and conditions of detention of convicted Russian nationals who awaited court decision."

The diplomat said there were presently around 100 Russian nationals kept in US jails and detention centers, with the majority of them implicated in non-violent crime.

Related Topics

Shortage Moscow Russia Washington Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

1 minute ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

16 minutes ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

32 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.