Russian Diplomats in Ukraine Receive Personal Threats - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian diplomats working in Ukraine receive personal threats, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"There are also personal threats to our employees in Ukraine: against diplomats, administrative and technical personnel, and family members. All this is regularly reported to the Ukrainian side in the form of protest notes," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Commenting on the New York Times' report, citing a senior Ukrainian security official, that Russia was allegedly going to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine, the official said that US media had lost the culture of checking information.

"The (Russian) Embassy and the Consulate General of Russia in Ukraine are working as usual. They do this in spite of attacks on Russian foreign missions by Ukrainian radicals and provocations of local security forces," she added.