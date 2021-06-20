UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomats In US Ready To Fix Relations With Washington - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Russian Diplomats in US Ready to Fix Relations With Washington - Russian Ambassador

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian diplomats in the United States are ready to fix the relations between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

"At least I can say that Russian diplomats who work here - we are ready to fix the Russian-US relations," Antonov told journalists upon his arrival in the United States.

The ambassador said he would start scheduling consultations with US diplomats starting Monday to discuss the variety of issues raised by the presidents of the two countries during the Geneva summit on Wednesday.

The plane carrying Antonov has landed at JFK Airport in New York at 11:58 a.m. EST (15:58 GMT). The ambassador is now expected to head for Washington.

More Stories From World

