Russian Diplomats in US Still Have Visa Issues - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russian diplomats in the United States still face visa issues, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"For now, I have to say that nothing is happening in the life of Russian diplomats. The same problem of lack of visas.

For example, we have families in which the heads of families were issued a visa, and the spouses were denied visas. A strange situation, when some of our families have children without a visa and at any time there may be a demand that the children of our diplomats leave the territory of the United States, I don't want to say 'to be expelled," Antonov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.