Russian Diplomats Intend To Establish Regular Contacts With White House - Antonov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:10 AM

Russian Diplomats Intend to Establish Regular Contacts With White House - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian diplomats intend to establish regular contacts with the incoming White House apparatus, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We intend to establish a regular dialogue with our US colleagues in the White House," the ambassador said.

"Many of the high-ranking officials are familiar to us from the Obama administration.

For example, we had discussions with Brett McGurk, who is expected to take over the role of coordinator for the middle East and North Africa at the National Security Council, during his tenure as special envoy to the global coalition to counter the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia)," he added.

Antonov noted that the new team should be given time to decide on foreign policy priorities and approaches, and its international course should be judged based on actions and not pre-election rhetoric.

