Russian Diplomats May Meet With African Union Chairs in 2020 - Senior Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian diplomats may meet with the incumbent, former and incoming chairs of the African Union next year, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Africa department said Friday.

Meetings between Russia and the so-called African troika are to be held annually, as stipulated in the Russia-Africa Summit Declaration, Oleg Ozerov told reporters.

"No date has been set yet. A proposal has been made [in the declaration] and we are looking into it. A meeting next year would probably look into commitments made at the summit," he explained.

The first ever Russia-Africa summit was hosted by Russia's southern resort of Sochi in October of this year. It was co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt's Abdel Fattah Sisi. Over 40 African leaders and 120 foreign ministers attended.