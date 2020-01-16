Russian Diplomats Not Injured in Protests Near Embassy in Beirut - Diplomatic Mission

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Employees of the Russian Embassy in Beirut were not injured in the violent protests that erupted near the diplomatic mission's building, the embassy's press service told Sputnik.

On late Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the clashes between police and protesters had erupted near the Russian diplomatic mission in Beirut.

"Several firecrackers hit the embassy's territory. Of course, we are feeling the consequences of the use of tear gas ... No diplomats have been injured, the embassy is operating in a normal mode," the press service said on late Wednesday.

The press service added that the embassy was not a target of the erupted violence.

The Wednesday clashes are just one more episode in the ongoing unrest in Lebanon, which started on October 17, following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Even though the controversial measure was scrapped and the government of Saad Hariri resigned, people have remained in the streets to demand reforms amid a protracted economic and financial crisis.