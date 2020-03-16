Russian Diplomats Postpone Trip to Visit Bout Amid COVID-19 Emergency in US - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russian diplomats have to postpone their plans to visit Russian national Victor Bout in an Illinois prison due to the US national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov announced on Monday.

"We indeed planned to visit V. Bout, held at the Marion prison, Illinois, on March 16. However, amid the declared national state of emergency in the United States, we have to postpone that visit to a later date," Antonov said in a statement.