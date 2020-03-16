UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomats Postpone Trip To Visit Bout Amid COVID-19 Emergency In US - Antonov

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russian Diplomats Postpone Trip to Visit Bout Amid COVID-19 Emergency in US - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russian diplomats have to postpone their plans to visit Russian national Victor Bout in an Illinois prison due to the US national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov announced on Monday.

"We indeed planned to visit V. Bout, held at the Marion prison, Illinois, on March 16. However, amid the declared national state of emergency in the United States, we have to postpone that visit to a later date," Antonov said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Marion United States March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

51 minutes ago

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

1 hour ago

NY National Guard to Look for Facilities to Use as ..

58 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

1 hour ago

Murad Ali Shah directs Commissioner Sukkur to make ..

1 minute ago

Inexpensive electricity govt's priority: Energy Mi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.