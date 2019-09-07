UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomats Say In Contact With German Law Enforcement Over Boat Fire On Elbe

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 02:30 AM

Russian Diplomats Say in Contact With German Law Enforcement Over Boat Fire on Elbe

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Russian consulate workers are maintaining communications with German law enforcement agencies over a fire at a boat with Russian crew members on the Elbe, the Russian embassy in Germany said on Saturday.

"Consulate workers are maintaining contact with German law enforcement agencies," the embassy said, adding that it would be ready to reveal details about the incident after it received additional information.

German media outlets reported late on Friday, that the fire on board the cargo boat, named Kelly, with 11 Russian and two Ukrainian crew members, had left one person killed and two others injured.

