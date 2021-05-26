Russian Diplomats to Evacuate 90 More People From Gaza Strip, Including CIS Citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian diplomats in Palestine plan to evacuate 90 more people from the Gaza Strip, including citizens of Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Moldova, the Russian diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Wednesday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian diplomats in Palestine plan to evacuate 90 more people from the Gaza Strip, including citizens of Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Moldova, the Russian diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On May 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order on voluntary evacuation of Russia's and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)' citizens from the Gaza Strip amid the escalating tensions there.

Earlier in the day, 70 Russians were evacuated.

"We are currently preparing the second group that is set to leave, it compromises around 90 people, including citizens of Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Moldova," the diplomatic mission said.