Russian Diplomats To Visit Sapega In Near Future - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:03 PM

Russian Diplomats to Visit Sapega in Near Future - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Moscow monitors the situation with Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen detained in Minsk, and the country's diplomats will soon visit her, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"The Russian Embassy in Minsk is closely following the fate of Sofia Sapega, provides her with all possible support. This is done in close cooperation with her relatives and lawyers," Zakharova said during a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that a Russian consul paid a visit to Sapega when she was in detention.

"In the near future, another consular visit to the Russian woman is planned at the place where she is staying.

This issue is also on the agenda of Russian-Belarusian contacts, and is under control," Zakharova said.

On May 23, a Ryanair airplane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to have been fake. Two of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Belarus designates as extremist, and his girlfriend Sapega, were detained during the stopover. In June, Protasevich and Sapega were moved to house arrest. Since the incident, the EU has blocked Belarus airlines from flying to the bloc and stopped carriers from its 27 nations from using Belarusian airspace.

