Russian Diplomats Trying to Find Children Stranded in US Amid COVID-19 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that diplomats are doing everything possible to find Russian children who are currently in the United States in a difficult situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Zakharova, 74 Russian school students arrived in the United States in fall as part of an exchange program that had been recently canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus disease. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry was not informed about any programs envisaging bringing Russian schoolchildren to the United States.

"For our part, the Foreign Ministry and Russian diplomatic institutions in the United States, of course, are doing everything possible to find children. We would be grateful to their parents and schools for any additional information that will help in this," Zakharova said in a statement.