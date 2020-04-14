UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomats Trying To Find Children Stranded In US Amid COVID-19 - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:21 PM

Russian Diplomats Trying to Find Children Stranded in US Amid COVID-19 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that diplomats are doing everything possible to find Russian children who are currently in the United States in a difficult situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that diplomats are doing everything possible to find Russian children who are currently in the United States in a difficult situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Zakharova, 74 Russian school students arrived in the United States in fall as part of an exchange program that had been recently canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus disease. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry was not informed about any programs envisaging bringing Russian schoolchildren to the United States.

"For our part, the Foreign Ministry and Russian diplomatic institutions in the United States, of course, are doing everything possible to find children. We would be grateful to their parents and schools for any additional information that will help in this," Zakharova said in a statement.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority extends tax period for excis ..

24 minutes ago

Latvia Has No Plans to Impose Extra Measures to Cu ..

3 minutes ago

Obama Endorses Biden for President in November Ele ..

3 minutes ago

900 Pakistani expats donate Rs 45m to PM's COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Obama Endorses Biden for US President - Statement

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Bul ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.