Russian Direct Investment Fund Agrees On Production Of Over 60Mln Sputnik V Doses In China





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with China's Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech to produce over 60 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in China, with production due to start in May.

"RDIF ... and Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech Co.,Ltd.

, one of the leading bio-technological companies in China, have agreed to cooperate on production of over 60 million doses of the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection Sputnik V in the country. This amount of the vaccine will be sufficient to vaccinate over 30 million people. The commercial production is due to start in May 2021," RDIF said in a press release.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev expressed the belief that cooperation with the Chinese company would increase "capacities to provide additional amounts as we see rising demand for the Russian vaccine globally."

