Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Dmitriev Receives Saudi National Order of Merit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, has received on Saturday the King Abdulaziz Second-Class Order of Merit for his contribution to strengthening cooperation between the two countries, the RDIF said in a press release.

"I am honored to receive the highest award of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Relations between our countries are developing intensively in all areas of bilateral cooperation, and I am extremely grateful for such a high recognition of the efforts of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia are built on a solid foundation of friendship and mutual trust," Dmitriev said, as quoted by the statement.

Dmitriev is the second Russian� citizen to be honored with this award after Russian President Vladimir Putin, who received the King Abdulaziz Highest Order of Merit during his visit to Saudi Arabia in 2007.

The award ceremony took place on the eve of the Russian president's visit to Saudi Arabia, and was attended by the monarchy's highest-ranking officials. Dmitriev was awarded by Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.