Russian Direct Investment Fund Delivers to US Russian-Japanese COVID-19 Diagnostics System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has delivered to the United States the Russian-Japanese COVID-19 diagnostics system, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said in an interview with CNN.

The system, developed by RDIF and Japan's Mirai Genomics can be used at static and portable laboratories, with express diagnostics provided within up to 30 minutes.

Dmitriev said he saw this as an important gesture, manifesting Russia's desire to support the US in the face of the pandemic. He praised the diagnostics system as one of the best in the world, adding that 20 patients per hour can be tested for the coronavirus.

RDIF CEO also called for global cooperation for defeating the coronavirus.