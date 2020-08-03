UrduPoint.com
Russian Direct Investment Fund Expects COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Registered Within 10 Days

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expects Russia's first vaccine against COVID-19 to be registered within 10 days, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.

"We expect this vaccine to be registered in Russia within 10 days. The Health Ministry will certainly follow all the procedures.

They have already received the first results of the first and the second phases of the trials, and they see that the results are great," Dmitriev said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"If it happens within the next 10 days, we will outstrip the United States and all the other countries across the world, since this will be the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus," Dmitriev added.

The RDIEF head also expressed the belief that by the end of the year Russia's monthly production of the vaccine would total 10 million.

