Russian Direct Investment Fund Invests in Project to Create Vaccine Against Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday it was investing in a project to create a vaccine against coronavirus, and in medical equipment.

"RDIF engages actively in the coronavirus response. Thanks to the international partnership network, it has a possibility to receive the most up-to-date information on methods of countering the pandemic. RDIF has invested in the production of Avifavir pharmaceutical and medical equipment for coronavirus fight, and in a project on vaccine creation," RDIF said in a statement.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik in late March that the sovereign wealth fund intended to invest in medication production and was already negotiating with several major producers.

RDIF is implementing important coronavirus response initiatives. Back in March, it initiated the launch of the special alliance for COVID-19 fight, which also comprises Yandex. Mail.ru Group, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency. Apart from that, RDIF has participated in the creation of the Russian-Japanese coronavirus testing system, considered as one of the quickest and most precise in the world.