Russian Direct Investment Fund Joins Forces With Russian Government To Develop AI Industry

Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:44 AM

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday that it had signed an agreement with the Russian government to develop together the artificial intelligence (AI) industry in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday that it had signed an agreement with the Russian government to develop together the artificial intelligence (AI) industry in Russia.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) by RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov.

"RDIF joins forces with the Russian government to develop one of the most promising sectors of the national economy. The foreign investment and expertise will stimulate the development of leading Russian companies specializing in the artificial intelligence industry," Dmitriev said as quoted in the statement.

In line with the agreement, the RDIF will invest into Russian companies developing AI industry and infrastructure, including the cloud services, data processing and storage centers.

It will also attract foreign investment and expertise. One of the key tasks is to promote the Russian companies specializing in AI in the international market.

"The Russian government, in turn, will create all necessary conditions, such as comfortable regulatory environment and various state support mechanisms," Akimov noted.

The RDIF will also serve as a platform for partnership between Russian and foreign companies and establish a center for the development of the artificial intelligence together with the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

