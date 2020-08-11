UrduPoint.com
Russian Direct Investment Fund, Partners Invest $55Mln In Vaccine Production - CEO

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:53 PM

Russian Direct Investment Fund, Partners Invest $55Mln in Vaccine Production - CEO

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and its partners have invested four billion rubles ($55 million) in the production of the coronavirus vaccine in Russia, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and its partners have invested four billion rubles ($55 million) in the production of the coronavirus vaccine in Russia, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"Four billion rubles we are investing in the production of the vaccine in Russia," Dmitriev said during an online conference in the Rossiya Segodnya information agency's press center.

More Stories From World

