- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Italian Partners Working on Blood Plasma Treatment for Coronav ..
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Italian Partners Working On Blood Plasma Treatment For Coronavirus In Russia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 05:40 PM
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Italian company Kedrion, and investment fund FSI are working on a project to treat the coronavirus with drugs based on blood plasma, the RDIF said in a statement
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Italian company Kedrion, and investment fund FSI are working on a project to treat the coronavirus with drugs based on blood plasma, the RDIF said in a statement.
"RDIF is working actively with the Italian companies from the me medical sector to search for new coronavirus response tools. The launch of a project in Russia for coronavirus treatment with drugs based on blood plasma is being developed with Kedrion firm and FSI investment fund," the RDIF said.