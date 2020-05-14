Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Italian Partners Working on Blood Plasma Treatment for Coronavirus in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Italian company Kedrion, and investment fund FSI are working on a project to treat the coronavirus with drugs based on blood plasma, the RDIF said in a statement.

"RDIF is working actively with the Italian companies from the me medical sector to search for new coronavirus response tools. The launch of a project in Russia for coronavirus treatment with drugs based on blood plasma is being developed with Kedrion firm and FSI investment fund," the RDIF said.