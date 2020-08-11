Russian Direct Investment Fund Ready to Test Coronavirus Vaccine in Philippines - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is ready to conduct clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine in the Philippines in August, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, commenting on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's interest to Russian vaccines.

Earlier in the day, CNN Philippines reported that Duterte wanted to receive free Russian vaccines against coronavirus. According to the broadcaster, Duterte said that he intended to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin how many vaccines against coronavirus would be supplied to the Philippines and how clinical trials would take place.

According to the Philippine newspaper Inquirer, Duterte even expressed his readiness to be the first to test Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

"The Philippines is one of Russia's important partner countries in the vaccine against coronavirus, and the RDIF is ready to conduct clinical trials in the Philippines in August," Dmitriev said.