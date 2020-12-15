A spokesman for the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is in charge of Sputnik V vaccine promotion and production abroad, refuted, in his comment for Sputnik, media reports claiming that North Korea was purchasing the Russian vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) A spokesman for the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is in charge of Sputnik V vaccine promotion and production abroad, refuted, in his comment for Sputnik, media reports claiming that North Korea was purchasing the Russian vaccine.

Earlier in the day, Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun reported, citing sources in South Korea's intelligence and China's foreign trade sector, that North Korea, which has not reported a single COVID-19 case so far, had purchased the Sputnik V vaccine and Chinese thermographs. According to the newspaper, some North Korean officials have already been vaccinated.

"North Korea's representatives have never been in contact with the fund on purchasing the Sputnik V vaccine and have not signed any contract," the spokesman said.