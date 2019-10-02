Russian Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia Discuss Joint Projects With Gazprom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Saudi Arabia are discussing cooperation with Russia's Gazprom, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.

"We [together with Saudi Arabia] are discussing various projects, including with Gazprom," Dmitriev told reporters, when asked about the agenda of the meeting between RDIF, Gazprom and Saudi energy minister, held on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

The forum runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.