Russian Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia Plan to Boost Investment in Petrochemistry

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to boot investment in the petrochemical sector jointly with Saudi Arabia, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to boot investment in the petrochemical sector jointly with Saudi Arabia, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"Saudi Arabia is actively investing in Russia's infrastructure and technologies.

There is a big volume of investment in logistics, and we also plan to increase investment in petrochemistry and other sectors," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the international Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh.