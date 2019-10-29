UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia Plan To Boost Investment In Petrochemistry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:08 PM

Russian Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia Plan to Boost Investment in Petrochemistry

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to boot investment in the petrochemical sector jointly with Saudi Arabia, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to boot investment in the petrochemical sector jointly with Saudi Arabia, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"Saudi Arabia is actively investing in Russia's infrastructure and technologies.

There is a big volume of investment in logistics, and we also plan to increase investment in petrochemistry and other sectors," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the international Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh.

Related Topics

Russia Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

CM Buzdar says Nawaz Sharif is just in their custo ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai external trade with Brazil makes AED 5.6b in ..

33 minutes ago

Economy is the biggest problem for an overwhelming ..

33 minutes ago

Woman runs away from marriage after husband denied ..

36 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end lower 29 October 2019

1 minute ago

European stock markets dip at open 29 October 2019 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.