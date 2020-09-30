The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Wednesday that Egypt would receive 25 million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, and the vaccine would be therefore available for 25 percent of the country's population

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Wednesday that Egypt would receive 25 million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, and the vaccine would be therefore available for 25 percent of the country's population.

"RDIF ... and Pharco, one of the leading pharmaceutical groups in Egypt (acting through its key operational subsidiary - Biogeneric Pharma) have agreed to secure the supply of 25 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to Egypt. The vaccine, which is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vectors platform with proven safety and efficacy, will support the efforts of the Ministry of Health of Egypt to secure a vaccine against COVID-19. The agreement will enable 25% of Egypt's population to have access to the Sputnik V vaccine," RDIF said in a press release, noting that the vaccine is supposed to be distributed to neighboring countries later.

Pharco President Dr. Sherine Abbas Helmy highly appreciated the agreement and noted that the company was considering further cooperation with RDIF, "including the localization of production in Egypt at the facilities of Biogeneric Pharma within the next few months for the benefit of both countries."

"The people of Egypt will get a proven vaccine created on a platform with no negative long-term effects, including carcinogenicity or risks for fertility in the future. We expect more countries to include Sputnik V in their vaccine portfolios in the coming weeks," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.