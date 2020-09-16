UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Direct Investment Fund To Sell 100Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To India - Source

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:42 PM

Russian Direct Investment Fund to Sell 100Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to India - Source

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has agreed upon delivering 100 million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to an Indian pharmaceutical company, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Wednesday

"RDIF will sell 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to a pharmaceutical company from India," the source said.

Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19 back in August.

