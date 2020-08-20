- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Direct Investment Fund to Start Exporting COVID-19 Vaccine in November-December
Russian Direct Investment Fund To Start Exporting COVID-19 Vaccine In November-December
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:23 PM
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to start exporting the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 abroad in November or December, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to start exporting the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 abroad in November or December, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
Earlier in August, Russia became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine.
"Given those production facilities that we have invested into both in and beyond Russia ... we will be able to export the vaccine in November-December this year," Dmitriev said at a press conference.