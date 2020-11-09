UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Direct Investment Fund Welcomes News Of Pfizer Vaccine Successful Trial - CEO

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russian Direct Investment Fund Welcomes News of Pfizer Vaccine Successful Trial - CEO

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which was involved in the development of Russian coronavirus vaccine, welcomes the news of succesful trials of Pfizer's vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which was involved in the development of Russian coronavirus vaccine, welcomes the news of succesful trials of Pfizer's vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Monday.

Pfizer said earlier in the day that its vaccine proved to be more than 90 percent effective, adding that it expected FDA registration in November.

"We welcome successful interim results of Pfizer and Biotech vaccine published today. Our strong belief is that the world needs a large portfolio of successful vaccines based on different platforms," Dmitriev said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Russia November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Introduces Trade Measures Against US From Tuesd ..

28 seconds ago

Russia to Publish Interim Efficacy Data on Sputnik ..

31 seconds ago

Unstereotype Alliance launches its UAE National Ch ..

11 minutes ago

Mansehra education department advertises 792 vacan ..

33 seconds ago

Second wave of COVID-19 is gripping Hazara divisio ..

35 seconds ago

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.