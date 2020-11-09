Russian Direct Investment Fund Welcomes News of Pfizer Vaccine Successful Trial - CEO

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which was involved in the development of Russian coronavirus vaccine, welcomes the news of succesful trials of Pfizer's vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Monday

Pfizer said earlier in the day that its vaccine proved to be more than 90 percent effective, adding that it expected FDA registration in November.

"We welcome successful interim results of Pfizer and Biotech vaccine published today. Our strong belief is that the world needs a large portfolio of successful vaccines based on different platforms," Dmitriev said in a statement.