Russian Disinformation 'infects' AI Chatbots, Researchers Warn
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A sprawling Russian disinformation network is manipulating Western AI chatbots to spew pro-Kremlin propaganda, researchers say, at a time when the United States is reported to have paused its cyber operations against Moscow.
The Pravda network, a well-resourced Moscow-based operation to spread pro-Russian narratives globally, is said to be distorting the output of chatbots by flooding large language models (LLM) with pro-Kremlin falsehoods.
A study of 10 leading AI chatbots by the disinformation watchdog NewsGuard found that they repeated falsehoods from the Pravda network more than 33 percent of the time, advancing a pro-Moscow agenda.
The findings underscore how the threat goes beyond generative AI models picking up disinformation circulating on the web, and involves the deliberate targeting of chatbots to reach a wider audience in a manipulation tactic that researchers call "LLM grooming."
"Massive amounts of Russian propaganda -- 3,600,000 articles in 2024 -- are now incorporated in the outputs of Western AI systems, infecting their responses with false claims and propaganda," NewsGuard researchers McKenzie Sadeghi and Isis Blachez wrote in a report.
In a separate study, the nonprofit American Sunlight Project warned of the growing reach of the Pravda network -- sometimes also known as "Portal Kombat" -- and the likelihood that its pro-Russian content was flooding the training data of large language models.
"As Russian influence operations expand and grow more advanced, they pose a direct threat to the integrity of democratic discourse worldwide," said Nina Jankowicz, chief executive of the American Sunlight Project.
"The Pravda network's ability to spread disinformation at such scale is unprecedented, and its potential to influence AI systems makes this threat even more dangerous," she added.
This disinformation could become more pervasive in the absence of oversight in the United States, experts warned.
Earlier this month, multiple US media reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered a pause on all of the country's cyber operations against Russia, including planning for offensive actions.
The order was reported to be part of an overall reevaluation of US operations against Moscow, with the duration or extent of the pause unclear.
The Pentagon declined to comment on the news but the reported change comes as President Donald Trump has been pushing for negotiations to end the three-year war in Ukraine, and days after the US leader berated his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a stormy White House meeting.
